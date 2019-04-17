ResistHousingFundLevy: KOT say it's a scam to loot more money

"A person who LOOTS 5 billion or even more of this housing Levy Fund will be only FINED KSH10,000 or imprisoned for 2years". This is a travesty of the century. The thieves have already set their lenient punishment ahead of looting. Unbelievable!” tweeted Lord Abraham Mutai.

Others have mentioned that this levy is not going to benefit the poor, while others have questioned what has happened to the Kibera housing scheme and other projects the government had promised.

Obuki tweeted, “I say NO to the Housing Levy Fund it needs to be amended. The poor will not benefit. Details in the prints”

“This is a big joke. What will stop guys from looting the fund? Questions Kenyans have forgotten: What happened to Kibera housing scheme? What happened to stadia? What happened to BRT buses? What happened to laptops?” Musonye tweeted.

Kaya said, “[the] government needs to solve more pressing issues first like drought and hunger which have plagued this nation for decades...the floods to come have still not been planned for, yet this housing levy was made law just last year by this same looting lot.”

“[Kenyatta] has failed to build good HOUSES FOR THE POLICE and the Brave men who guard this country and for some reason he says he will build houses for Millions of us Kenyan? And we believe that?” tweeted Kensington.