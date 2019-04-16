Tighten noose on graft suspects, x-MP Kenneth says

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth wants the Judiciary to step up the war on corruption.

He said graft suspects were getting away with a slap on the wrist because they are being set free on lenient bond terms. The former Nairobi governor aspirant said they are being given low bonds which they pay using stolen cash and walk free.

He spoke on Sunday at PCEA Ngecha Church in Limuru constituency.

"Kenyans feel bad when they hear graft suspects are released on bails that they can afford. Once the suspects are released from custody, they can interfere with the cases," he said.

"The Judiciary can help this country if deterrent jail terms or bonds are given to suspects."

Kenneth said corruption suspects can only be nailed if the Judiciary supports the prosecution side.

He appealed to the courts that are handling graft cases to speed them up. Kenneth said there should be no safe haven for corruption suspects.

At the same time, Kenneth told the Jubilee Party leadership to clean up its house instead of washing dirty linen in public. He said the party is still strong, and leaders should find ways of ironing out their differences.

Kenneth was accompanied by Kiambu Kanu chairman David Mbiu.

Mbiu asked religious leaders to pray for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto so that they can win the war on corruption.

He said Kanu proposes Kenneth to succeed Uhuru as the leader of Central Kenya because he has charisma.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi