Flower farm accused of polluting Lake Naivasha

Nema has issued a seven-day notice to a Naivasha flower farm accused of discharging effluent into the lake.

The agency says Gorge farm-Kongoni River located next to Lake Naivasha is polluting the environment.

Nema says the farm owned by Veg-Pro Company discharges effluent from its waste treatment plant into the lake.

The farm has been served notice through its manager Dharma Sharma.

In an order signed by Nema officer in Naivasha Jessica Kahura, the farm has been directed to apply for a discharge license within seven days.

The order says samples taken from the effluent indicated the chemical level is beyond the recommended standards set by Nema.

“Within the seven days you are required to indicate the necessary remedial measures to address the effluents and apply for a compositing license from the authority,” the order reads.

A senior manager at the farm who declined to be named said they had applied for the effluent discharge license.

“The authority is blowing this issue out of proportion but we have started to address the issue raised by applying for the required license,” the manager said.

The move comes at a time when water levels in the lake have dropped to alarming levels amid an increase in cases of pollution from nearby slums and farms.

The drop in levels has been attributed to the current harsh weather conditions which has seen rivers flowing into the lake dry up and push up demand for water among consumers.

Lake Naivasha Water Users Association Enock Kiminta pointed to massive abstraction along the rivers for the current drop in levels.

He said River Turasha, which was the main tributary for River Malewa, has completely dried up with farmers and livestock going through untold suffering.

Other rivers that have dried up are Gilgil, Karati and Njoro.