Cuban doctors in Wajir and Garissa recalled after kidnap

The government has recalled four Cuban doctors from Wajir and Garissa following the kidnap of their two colleagues on Friday by suspected al Shabaab militants.

Assel Herera Correa (physician) and Landy Rodriguez (surgeon) were kidnapped in Mandera.

A senior security officer in Garissa who spoke on conditions of anonymity said the doctors left Garissa on Saturday morning under heavy security.

“We received orders from our seniors on Friday evening to arrange for their transport back to Nairobi and on Saturday morning they left,” he said.

He added: “It is natural that following the abduction of their colleagues who are also their countrymen, they have a lot of anxiety. The kidnap makes it impossible for them to work under the prevailing conditions”.

Garissa deputy governor Abdi Dagane said the county government has been worried about the security of the Cuban doctors.