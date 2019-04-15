Cash for Embu dams safe, says Governor Wambora

The construction of four mega dams in Embu is being handled at the "highest level", Governor Martin Nyaga Wambora has said.

Wambora, who was speaking in Embu town, dismissed doomsayers spreading fears that the money for the dams will go down the drain as it happened with the now controversial Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Sh21 billion is suspected to have been misappropriated in that project.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta is fully aware of the dams situation.

The governor said a Belgian construction company had agreed to build Kamumu mega-dam in semi-arid Mbeere North subcounty. It will recover its cost in 25 years.

A Portuguese company is interested in building the Thuci mega-dam in Embu East subcounty and also recover its funding a quarter of a century later.

Wambora appealed to the national government to hasten the deals so that the perennial drought and famine situation in the arid Mbeere subcounty can be sorted out once and for all.

The other dams lined up for construction are Thambana and Rupingaci.