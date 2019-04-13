Why achieving zero hunger remains elusive for Kenyans

More Kenyans are likely to suffer from extreme hunger as a new report shows that the country’s potential to produce food remains bleak.

A 2019 Global Report on Food Crises says climate and natural disasters pushed 2.6 million Kenyans into situations of acute food insecurity in 2018.

The report was prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Food Programme (WFP) and the European Union.

It shows that the number of people going chronically-hungry globally has remained over 100 million in the past three years, with the number of countries affected, rising.

This is likely to complicate plans to end all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

“Climate and natural disasters pushed another 29 million people into acute food insecurity in 2018,” the report says.

Approximately 113 million people in 53 countries experienced high levels of food insecurity last year.

In 2017, some 124 million people in 51 countries faced acute hunger.

On Thursday, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri warned that the current maize stocks can only last for five months.

Kiunjuri said the country has about 21 million bags, most of them still with the farmers.

Of concern is the high consumption of ugali, Kenya's staple food.

At least 4.2 million 90kg bags are consumed monthly.

That means about 12,427 tonnes of maize is consumed in Kenyan households each day.

Kenyan farmers produce 40 million bags of maize annually. This is below the annual consumption of 52 million bags.

The report warns that conflict and insecurity are likely to be the primary drivers of food security crises this year.

"Protracted conflict in some countries and local insecurity and inter-communal violence in others will continue to disrupt agricultural production and markets and deprive households of their livelihood assets, accentuating their use of negative coping strategies and deepening their vulnerability to shocks," part of the report says.

It warns that such conflicts and insecurity will contribute to increasing displacement, internally or towards neighbouring countries, or will ensure people remain displaced for prolonged periods, aggravating, in most cases, the food insecurity of those fleeing and/or of host communities.

"Weather shocks and extreme climate events are expected to have a severe impact on agricultural and livestock production in several regions, including those already confronting food crises."

Already, over 1.1 million Kenyans countrywide currently require urgent humanitarian support.

Delayed onset of the March-April-May 2019 rain season is compounding the situation as it shortens the rainfall season, making it difficult for affected communities to recover fully.

In total, 17 counties are affected.

These are Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, Tharaka Nithi, Samburu, Nyeri (Kieni), Marsabit, Mandera, Lamu, Laikipia, Kitui, Kilifi, Tana River, Isiolo, Garissa, and Embu (Mbeere).

The situation in Wajir is already in Crisis category.

Counties that are Medium drought stress and worsening include Tana River, West Pokot, Tharaka Nithi, Samburu, Nyeri (Kieni), Marsabit, Laikipia, Mandera, Lamu, Kitui, Kilifi, Isiolo, Garissa, Embu, Baringo, and Turkana.

Kwale, Meru (North), Narok, Taita Taveta, Makueni and Kajiado are in normal drought status, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The KRCS has rolled out cash preparedness actions in eight most affected counties through British Red Cross support.

These are Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and Tana River.

With the support of the Danish Red Cross, the society will also roll out a cash transfer programme aiming to support 1,200 households affected by drought in Turkana county for a sustained period of three months.

KRCS has appealed for help for 50,000 households in 17 counties up to September 2019. It seeks to provide direct cash transfers to the most food insecure households, and where markets are functioning. Some 25,000 households are targeted.

The society also plans to distribute food, also targeting the most food insecure households, where cash transfer is not feasible. Some 10,000 households are targeted.

On the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene, KRCS seeks to rehabilitate 20 community water facilities and distribution of water treatment chemicals targeting 20,000 households.

Some 25,000 households will be targeted in health and nutrition in a move that targets malnourished children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in 16 affected counties.

A Ministry of Health report shows that at 91,740 children in arid and semi-arid areas are under severe acute malnutrition.

Severe acute malnutrition is the most extreme and visible form of under-nutrition.

Children under such situations are frail and skeletal and require urgent treatment to survive.

The Drought Response and Preparedness report of the Health ministry released on March 8, 2019, shows that another 22,201 in urban areas were also under severe acute malnutrition.

In total, 113,941 are under severe acute malnutrition.

The report said there are 27,959 lactating mothers in arid and semiarid areas who have been hit hard by drought.