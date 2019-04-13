Police get 10 more days in murder probe of Mildred Odira

• A magistrate has given the police 10 more days to complete investigating a taxi driver linked to the murder of Nation Media Group staff Midred Odira.
• The prosecutor told the court they have already received DNA results from Government Chemist.
A magistrate has given the police 10 more days to complete investigating a taxi driver linked to the murder of Nation Media Group staff Midred Odira.
When the case came up for mention before Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo on Friday, senior state Christine Mbevi requested the court to be given more time to finish the probe.
The prosecutor told the court they have already received DNA results from Government Chemist. Atambo allowed the request and directed the case to be mentioned on April 24 for further orders.
Earlier, chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi had released suspect David Junga Ochieng on a cash bail of Sh200,000.
In earlier investigations, detectives said Odira, who worked as a switchboard operator seconded by Foresight Company, was last seen with the taxi driver Ochieng.
It is alleged that she disappeared in February from Kariobangi South where she lived.
Police said security guards had called a taxi to take her to Ruaraka’s Uhai Neema Hospital after she fell ill that night, but she never made it to the hospital.
The court heard that the taxi man told the family that he left Mildred at the hospital.
But further investigators showed the driver signed in at the hospital’s gates at 4:30am and signed out at 5:57am, which contradicted the 20-minute duration he had told her family.
According to detectives, CCTV footage shows the driver entering the =hospital and immediately exiting without dropping anyone.
The magistrate allowed police request and directed the case to be mention on April 24 for further orders.
Edited by Pamela Wanambisi
Your Weekend Breakfast Briefing