Police get 10 more days in murder probe of Mildred Odira

A magistrate has given the police 10 more days to complete investigating a taxi driver linked to the murder of Nation Media Group staff Midred Odira.

When the case came up for mention before Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo on Friday, senior state Christine Mbevi requested the court to be given more time to finish the probe.

The prosecutor told the court they have already received DNA results from Government Chemist. Atambo allowed the request and directed the case to be mentioned on April 24 for further orders.

Earlier, chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi had released suspect David Junga Ochieng on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

In earlier investigations, detectives said Odira, who worked as a switchboard operator seconded by Foresight Company, was last seen with the taxi driver Ochieng.