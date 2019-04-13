Mombasa court moves to 117-year-old house

It is among the oldest buildings still standing in Mombasa near another iconic site, Fort Jesus.

With its British architectural design, the building has stood the test of times since December 31, 1902 when it was opened by commissioner in charge of East Africa Protectorate Charles Elliot.

The building served as Court of Appeal but was later shut down and the appellate bench moved to Malindi law courts.

On Friday, Chief Justice David Maraga presided over the re-opening the court.

The facility will be a reprieve for thousands of Mombasa litigants who until now depended on the Malindi court.

Once operational, the court will serve users from Taita Taveta and Kwale.

Maraga said the JSC's plans to renovate the building met many obstacles and at one time they thought of shelfing the idea.

“At one time, we declined a request by the National Museums of Kenya to give them the building. We however told them we had plans of renovating but we promised to maintain the original architectural design," he said.

The president of the Appeal Court Justice William Ouko said the court will officially open its doors in May.

Ouko recalled the history of how three judges served in the court 115 years ago.

“The judges used to sit in Mombasa twice a year, in January and July," he said.

Ouko said the appellate judges who used to reside in Nairobi would travel by road and eat lunch in Voi before proceeding to Mombasa.

“Once at the court, a guard of honour would be mounted and the senior most of the judges would inspect it.

Ouko said even though times have changed and the entire culture gone, the history of the court remains very significant in the books of Judiciary.