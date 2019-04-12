Wife stabbed husband on the eye, waist and left him to die, court told

A woman used a kitchen knife to stab her husband and left him on the doorsteps to die slowly, a court heard on Thursday.

A detective investigating the death of Kibera-based businessman Daniel Abuga said his wife Miriam Bochaberi stabbed him to death after an argument on June 7, 2014.

Kilimani based detective Ishamail Said said he received a call from Kilimani police station boss asking him to attend to an assault case at Kibera's Laina Moja estate where Abuga was killed.

He said Bochaberi stabbed Abuga on the left eye and several times on the waist.

Said said he found Abuga in a pool of blood. “The body was lying close to the door, the knife was beside. The accused was at the scene. She was arrested and taken to Kilimani police station,” Said said.

The body was taken to City Mortuary.

Woodley division detective Judith Mangenyo said they were informed by the public that a woman had killed her husband.

Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani directed the defence team to bring its witnesses before testifying is closed. The order followed a request by Bochaberi to be allowed to defend herself.

The prosecution lined up 12 witnesses but only four have testified. Gandani ordered the case be heard on July 15.

Edited by Peter Obuya