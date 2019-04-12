TERROR

Two Cuban doctors abducted by Al Shabaab in Mandera

In Summary

• Police say the two medics were headed to their work station before they were ambushed.

• The Militia used two cars to block the way before shooting.

Dr Assel Herera Correa (general physician) and Dr Landy Rodriguez (surgeon) pause for a photo with Royal Media Services Staff Njeri Ngugi
Image: COURTESY

Two Cuban Doctors have been abducted in Mandera.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the two Dr Assel Herera Correa and Dr Landy Rodriguez were headed to Mandera County Referral Hospital which is their work station before the ambush.

Owino said the medics were being ferried to the facility in a county government car.

 
 

"At around 9 am, the medics under escort of two police officers were ambushed by Al Shabaab militia blocked the way with two pro-boxes before they started shooting," Owino said.'

He said, unfortunately, one officer attached to the Administration Police was killed while the other attached to Kenya Police is nursing injuries.

"The militia managed to escape to neighbouring Somalia but we have mobilised all security agencies who are on their pursuit," Owino said.

The police spokesman said the driver of the two Cuban doctors has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The vehicle used by the medics has since been recovered.

Owino said the government is doing all it takes to ensure the safety of the two medics.

by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
12 April 2019 - 10:00

