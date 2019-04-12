My arrest a desperation attempt for a headline by EACC - Mungatana

Former Garsen MP Dunson Mungatana has said that his recent arrest is a desperation attempt for a headline by the EACC.

Mungatana was arrested on Thursday by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over graft claims.

He had arrived home from the burial of his wife at Ngao village in Tana River.

He is among seven individuals arrested over fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering false documents and dealing with proceeds of crimes.

The seven are also accused of having received illegal payments from Kilifi County government.

But Mungatana now says the case is 2016 matter involving the procurement of Sh13 million worth of goods by two companies and not him personally.