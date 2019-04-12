Ex-CNN reporter Soni Methu passes away

• A family member told the Star that Methu was fine and even talked to her friends in their home when she suddenly passed out.
• The family is set to address the media via their spokesperson identified as Susan.
Former CNN Kenyan reporter Soni Methu has passed away.
Ms. Methu, 35, died in Diani, Kwale county on Thursday.
A family member told the Star that Methu was fine and even talked to her friends in their home when she suddenly passed out.
"Her feet were cold and lips were dark, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital," she said.
The family is set to address the media through their spokesperson identified as Susan.
The Media Council of Kenya eulogised Methu as a capable and committed member of the media fraternity.
@MediaCouncilK sends its condolences to the family and friends of @Soni_Methu The media sector has lost a capable and committed member. May she rest in peace.@MediaObserverKE @AMWIK @KUJ_Kenya @KenyaEditors @eNCA @cnni@cgtnafrica @DavidOmwoyo @vicbwire @Thagreatleo pic.twitter.com/UFU3r0d3jg— Media Council Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) April 12, 2019
Kenyans also flocked to Twitter to convey their messages of condolences to the former CNN reporter.
"Beautiful, talented and phenomenal. Still depressed following the sad news on the passing of Soni Methu. We shall overcome," wrote Abuga Makori
"So sad that you are no more my friend. You lived your life to the fullest,I liked and admired your lifestyle and everything you did. You told the African stories the best way you could. Go in peace Soni Methu! Go in peace my friend," Chris Mwigambo tweeted.
@nickoloo said, "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing on of my good friend and former colleague Soni Methu last evening. May the Lord grant your soul eternal peace! RIPSoni!'
"Woke up this morning wishing the news we received yesterday wasn’t true. The continent’s lost one of its greatest storytellers and warmest hearts: Soni Methu. From @eNCA to @CNN and @cgtnafrica she covered people’s stories with compassion and undying optimism. Rest in Power," @vauldicarelse tweeted.
All you and your children need for Huduma Namba