Bashir ouster was inevitable, a warning shot to African strongmen - experts

Long-serving Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir ouster is a firing warning shot should other strong African presidents who had stuck in power for decades, experts on international issues have said.

Chair of Department of Political Science and Public Administration at University of Nairobi Dr Fred Jonyo said it is just a matter of time to see the fall of other presidents in Africa.

“The writing is in the wall for countries like Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda. It is just a matter of time unless its leaders learn and exit when they still have a room especially when the economy can't sustain people's demands this is what will befall them,” Jonyo said.

For a long time the regime in Khartoum, he said, played demonic politics with entire Sudan, but when South Sudan seceded it changed the equation of the political economy of a country which was configured on an extractive system of the governance.

“With SS struggles that led to independence more focus turned to internal dynamics of the North, but with rampant trampling of people's rights by strong rent-seeking cartels that dominated power, escalating cost of living, inequalities and absence of democratization pushing him out was a natural thing for the people,” Jonyo who lectures on political economy and written extensively on countries in transition said.