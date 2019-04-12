Bashir ouster was inevitable, a warning shot to African strongmen - experts

• Bashir rose to power through a military coup in 1989.
• His ouster comes after months public street protests.
Long-serving Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir ouster is a firing warning shot should other strong African presidents who had stuck in power for decades, experts on international issues have said.
Chair of Department of Political Science and Public Administration at University of Nairobi Dr Fred Jonyo said it is just a matter of time to see the fall of other presidents in Africa.
“The writing is in the wall for countries like Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda. It is just a matter of time unless its leaders learn and exit when they still have a room especially when the economy can't sustain people's demands this is what will befall them,” Jonyo said.
For a long time the regime in Khartoum, he said, played demonic politics with entire Sudan, but when South Sudan seceded it changed the equation of the political economy of a country which was configured on an extractive system of the governance.
“With SS struggles that led to independence more focus turned to internal dynamics of the North, but with rampant trampling of people's rights by strong rent-seeking cartels that dominated power, escalating cost of living, inequalities and absence of democratization pushing him out was a natural thing for the people,” Jonyo who lectures on political economy and written extensively on countries in transition said.
Sometimes revolutions eat their own children especially if they can't sustain or live up-to what inspired the revolution this is what has befallen Bashir.Chair of Department of Political Science and Public Administration at UoN Dr Fred Jonyo
Bashir rose to power in a military coup in 1989. He is now 75 years old.
Dr Farah Ibrahim a scholar in international affairs and a visiting lecturer at University of Nairobi's Institute of Development Studies said the Sudanese people should be cautious not to fall victims of what befell Libya.
He called on Sudanese to protect their country from risks of dissenting into violence.
“Its time for Bashir to demonstrate leadership and in honour. It is also time for people of Sudan to think twice and not destroy their country. It is time for other African leaders both state and non-state actors to brotherly advice the people Sudan on how to manage transitions,” he said.
International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) said the resignation should set the country on a reconciliation path.
“It offers an opportunity for the new Sudanese government to chart a new course if reconciliation to commence processes of healing especially to thousands of the affected community by Bashir's regimes and his quests to stick in power,” ICJ Kenya Sam Muhochi said.
“The resignation or otherwise offers lessons to incoming powers and broadly African leaders that there is permanency in the position they occupy and that they should embrace international principles of protecting their people from all forms of atrocities including that coming within the state.”
MORE:
TVETS get twice number of students as varsities