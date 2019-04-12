All you and your child need to have when registering for Huduma Namba

The Huduma Namba registration process that started on March 15 is ongoing.

Clerks involved in the registration process are now moving door-to-door, visiting malls, schools, offices, churches, estates to register members of the public.

According to the PS, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government of Kenya, Karanja Kibicho, children aged above six years are suitable for biometric registration owing to the fact that they are old enough to begin their school life.

Here is a step by step process on what you and your child need during the process and how data will be collected.

Parents should be accompanied by all their children even those below six years during the registration process.

Requirements

Parents are required to carry their ID, personal driving licence, and even their passport.

Those parents with NHIF, NSSF and KRA cards will also have the information included in the same Huduma Namba so they will be required to carry them.

It is crucial for them to carry either the child's birth certificate, birth notification or clinical card in cases where the child was born in the house.

STEP 1: Get to the registration centre with the aforementioned documents. You will fill in a hard copy that contains your bio-data. The hard copies are available for free at the registration stations.

You can also download the form online on the NIIMS website and fill the form in advance.

However, you can only tick yes to a document that you can provide an original copy at the registration desk.