All you and your child need to have when registering for Huduma Namba

The Huduma Namba registration process that started on March 15 is ongoing.
Clerks involved in the registration process are now moving door-to-door, visiting malls, schools, offices, churches, estates to register members of the public.
According to the PS, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government of Kenya, Karanja Kibicho, children aged above six years are suitable for biometric registration owing to the fact that they are old enough to begin their school life.
Here is a step by step process on what you and your child need during the process and how data will be collected.
Parents should be accompanied by all their children even those below six years during the registration process.
Requirements
Parents are required to carry their ID, personal driving licence, and even their passport.
Those parents with NHIF, NSSF and KRA cards will also have the information included in the same Huduma Namba so they will be required to carry them.
It is crucial for them to carry either the child's birth certificate, birth notification or clinical card in cases where the child was born in the house.
STEP 1: Get to the registration centre with the aforementioned documents. You will fill in a hard copy that contains your bio-data. The hard copies are available for free at the registration stations.
You can also download the form online on the NIIMS website and fill the form in advance.
However, you can only tick yes to a document that you can provide an original copy at the registration desk.
For children below six years, you only show the birth certificate.
For children above six years old, you are required to fill a separate form for them.
The first officer will check if all the information you have provided is accurate.
Once satisfied, they will pass the form on to another officer who will transfer this information to a registration kit that stores captured data locally.
STEP 3: The registration officer will then take a separate photo of you and your child(ren) above six years of age.
STEP 4: The registration officer then takes images of your documents and the children's birth certificates.
The information is then uploaded to the server. The data is then the fed to the Huduma Namba Server and a UPI is generated.
STEP 5: The officers then take fingerprints of your child and you separately.
They will then ask you to your right-hand thumbprint in order to finish the registration process.
STEP 6: The clerk prepares an acknowledgement slip for you and your child and gives it to you alongside all your documents. This is the slip that you will use to collect your Huduma Namba card once they are generated.
All you and your children need for Huduma Namba