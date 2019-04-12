4,000 cases yet to be determined by Court of Appeal - Maraga

Chief Justice David Maraga has revealed that cases that are currently waiting for determination in the Court of Appeal are 4,000.

Maraga has said that the Appeal Court has for many years been having its sittings only in Nairobi but things have changed since the promulgation of the new Constitution.

The Chief Justice said that cases have been taking long awaiting determinations from the courts due to few numbers of judges.

Chief Justice David Maraga (left) accompanied with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, Court of Appeal President Justice William Ouko among other judges and lawyers during the official opening of the Court of Appeal.

He said that the new Constitution has ensured that justice is brought closer to people.

Maraga spoke on Friday when he presided over the opening of the Court of Appeal in Mombasa county.

The Court of Appeal in Mombasa is the 4th court of appeal in Kenya after Nyeri, Kisumu and the one in Nairobi.

The court will be administering justice to the entire coastal region.