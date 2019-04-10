Juvenile rant? DP Ruto hits back at ODM's Sifuna

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over claims he lied against former prime minister Raila Odinga.

Ruto told Citizen TV on Tuesday that Raila approached him four times before the famous March 9, 2018 handshake.

In a rejoinder, Ruto through his secretary communications David Mugonyi said Sifuna's statement did not seem to have been an official word from the ODM party.

"The incoherent, rabid juvenile rant by Sifuna is so ridiculously uneducated, spectacularly unhinged, desperately delusional that out of compassion, it must be forgiven and ignored," he said.

"We don't believe that ODM -even in its current dire straits- has fallen this low."

Earlier, Sifuna claimed that Raila ran in the 2017 elections against President Uhuru Kenyatta and not the Deputy President.

"There would be no logic at all in Rt. Hon Odinga making approaches to a Deputy President," Sifuna retorted.