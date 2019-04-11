Leaders must respect their offices, be faithful to their commitment

From our own observation as the Church, we haven't heard Deputy President William Ruto saying there is no handshake.

He has acknowledged it exists and that it has changed how we do things.

However, he has complained about it being used to target his side of Jubilee in the fight against corruption. Perhaps aimed at destabilising Jubilee plans. That is the complain we have heard.

It is, however, nice for all the parties to sit together, iron out their differences, agree to look at the bigger good the handshake has brought and utilise that good for the greater benefit of Kenyans and development of our country.

Bickering and pulling apart on such issues will disadvantage us all. The parties involved ought to know that whoever becomes President in future is dependent on the decisions Kenyans make at the ballot, not on the handshake at Harambe House or MoUs.

Assuming so is trivialising the electoral decisions Kenyans make at the ballot.

However, we urge politicians to learn to be faithful because faithfulness is a virtue and states are built on treaties. People should, therefore, be able to evaluate the commitment they make and be faithful to them. Failure to keep a promise destabilises institutions and the people's perceptions.

We can't grow a nation based values if leaders cannot keep their word. We don't know what politicians have promised each other but if there are promises, let them be faithful to each other.

On who becomes President or not, as a church, that is not a matter that can be closed by a handshake or party internal agreement. This is an issue that will be determined through universal suffrage. That shouldn't be a matter of bickering, causing unnecessary anxiety.

Leaders need to dignify Kenyans more and tone down on rhetoric. We don't want to enter into personal fights. Nevertheless, these leaders need to respect the offices they hold and the commitments they make.

They excite followers, some who have no proper judgement to nurse feelings and emotions, and this does not enhance the nationhood and unity of this country.

There isn't anything much to cause alarm but what these leaders need to do is to respect state institutions and do their work without politicking.

Makanda, the NCCK deputy secretary general, spoke to the Star