Family seeks referral for son with kidney disease

She said his condition affected his learning at Shimoni Primary School as he was constantly on medication and resting at home.

“In 2014, doctors in the facility recommended a renal test after the boy started urinating blood. The results showed both his kidneys were already swollen,” Tarus said.

She was accompanied by the boy’s father Sammy Chepkeres when the media visited him in the facility on Monday.

The sick boy joined Form 1 at Shimoni Day Secondary School in January but had to cut short his studies owing to his deteriorating condition.

“Three weeks ago, we were awakened by our son’s loud scream that he was dying before collapsing and falling unconscious,” Chepkeres said.

Hospital deputy superintendent Masai Shapaya confirmed the boy’s condition saying,

“It is really an emergency. We would have referred the boy long ago but we doubted if the family would afford the enormous hospital charges in big hospitals because NHIF may not cater for the entire expense."