Ecological integrity of some parks compromised

The ecological integrity of some national parks is being compromised by the high number of wildlife.

Nakuru National Park, for instance, has 3,850 buffaloes, when it can only support 500. This is seven times the number of buffaloes it should support, Kenya Wildlife Service board chairman John Waithaka said.

The buffaloes have become so many that they are driving away lions, he said.

"This affects the ecological integrity of the park," Waithaka said on the phone on Monday. “...they are eating the grass that is supposed to be eaten by other species.”

Ecological integrity refers to an ecosystem that contains its full complement of native species and the processes that ensure their survival.

A park is said to have ecological integrity when it supports healthy populations of those plants and animals that are representative of the unique natural region that it was established to protect.

Waithaka said each park has a carrying capacity which when compromised, affects all the species found in it.

Waithaka spoke a few days after 14 buffaloes and a waterbuck died of anthrax at the park.

The first case was reported on March 29. KWS personnel are working to contain the spread of the disease.