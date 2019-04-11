Defiant MCAs turn guns on Joho loyalists

In politics, loyalty has a price and some MCAs in Mombasa are about to find this out.

Their allegiance to Governor Hassan Joho in the 'war' between the county assembly and the executive could cost them their positions as heads of committees.

After the attempted impeachment of Joho's aide, Transport executive Tawfiq Balala failed, the MCAs are now targeting colleagues who either defended him or failed to vote for his removal.

On March 20, MCAs voted to remove Balala from office. They defied Joho who made last-minute attempts to persuade them to drop the motion. Balala was accused of incompetence and arrogance.

Two governors Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi) brokered a deal to save Balala's job on March 30.

Nominated MCA Moses ‘Civiliser’ Aran is on the spot over Balala's survival. He was on Tuesday given a letter informing him of a planned vote of no-confidence against him.

“They gave him the letter yesterday. Several other MCAs, including myself, are being targeted,” a Joho backer said.

Others committee heads are Priscillah Mumba (Transport), Amria Juma Boy (Justice and Legal Affairs), Lucy Chizi (Delegated Committee), Maimuna Salim and three others.

Joho wants the executive committee to be left out of the dispute to concentrate on its work. He doesn't want them to be bothered by requests to testify before assembly committees.

Tudor MCA Tobias Samba is pushing for a no-confidence vote against the 'Civiliser, who is the Youth and Sports Committee chair. Samba is the vice chair and they both come from Tudor Ward.

Yesterday, Samba said MCAs want to vote out the 'Civiliser', but he was vague on the details.

“Yes, it is true, but I will call you later on that,” Samba told the Star on the phone.

Contacted, the 'Civiliser neither confirmed nor denied that he was a target of removal.

“I will not speak now. I will issue a statement at the appropriate time,” the nominated MCA said.

Chizi yesterday told the Star she is not worried by rumours about the pending no-confidence vote.

“These are just still rumours. I have not been approached or been given any letter,” she said.

She said, however, she stands by her decision to defend Balala.

“My conscience is clear. I opposed the impeachment motion for my reasons. I have no reason to fight the Transport executive because the department has been beneficial to my ward,” the Mtopanga MCA said.

Other MCAs in the same boat said they do not fear a no-confidence vote.

“I have not received the letter but I hear they are cooking up something. I am not worried though because I consider those small issues,” one MCA said.

The MCA, who said not want to be named said this situation is the consequence of electing youthful leaders who are not mature enough for political leadership.

“People thought voting in young people would help solve the many problems facing the youth. They might have been wrong,” the MCA said.

(Edited by Pamela Wanambisi)