STRANGLED TO DEATH

Dandora man in wife's murder charge detained for 14 days

Police asks court to hold suspect for 20 days pending investigations

Makadara Law Court
APPLICATION GRANTED: Makadara Law Court
Image: FILE

A man accused of strangling his wife to death in Dandora has been detained for 14 days pending investigations.

Prosecutors said John Muturi strangled his wife to death after an argument over money for food. He failed to provide money for food in the house.

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga ordered that he be remanded at Dandora police station.

Constable Josphat Wafula said Muturi was arrested on April 6 but that police were yet to receive a postmortem report. The autopsy has not been conducted.

Wafula said the 14 will be enough to complete investigations.

"I need more time to get results from the postmortem to find out what really caused the death. These days are critical in this investigation," Wafula said.

He said he was yet to record statements from crucial witnesses.

"The suspect and the deceased were living together as husband and wife and Muturi strangled the deceased after they argued over money for food since he was not providing money for food in the house," Wafula said.

The officer had requested for 20 days to conclude his investigations but Nyaga granted the 14 days and ordered the detective to work within that deadline

"Since the case involves murder, I allow the application and detain the suspect for 14 days pending investigations," Nyaga said.

The case will be mentioned on April 23.

Edited by Peter Obuya

Detectives get 10 more days to probe murder of Nation Centre switchboard operator

Detectives have already received DNA results from the government chemist
News
1 day ago
by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
News
11 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. US charges WikiLeaks founder Assange with conspiracy
    9m ago World

  2. Bashir forced out, military takes over in Sudan
    26m ago Africa

  3. [VIDEO] Americans appeal for child abducted by Kenya Police
    47m ago News

  4. World Bank puts Mozambique's economic losses to $773 million
    58m ago Africa

  5. Declare wealth or leave office, Mbarak says
    1h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES