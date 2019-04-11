Dandora man in wife's murder charge detained for 14 days

A man accused of strangling his wife to death in Dandora has been detained for 14 days pending investigations.

Prosecutors said John Muturi strangled his wife to death after an argument over money for food. He failed to provide money for food in the house.

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga ordered that he be remanded at Dandora police station.

Constable Josphat Wafula said Muturi was arrested on April 6 but that police were yet to receive a postmortem report. The autopsy has not been conducted.

Wafula said the 14 will be enough to complete investigations.

"I need more time to get results from the postmortem to find out what really caused the death. These days are critical in this investigation," Wafula said.

He said he was yet to record statements from crucial witnesses.

"The suspect and the deceased were living together as husband and wife and Muturi strangled the deceased after they argued over money for food since he was not providing money for food in the house," Wafula said.

The officer had requested for 20 days to conclude his investigations but Nyaga granted the 14 days and ordered the detective to work within that deadline

"Since the case involves murder, I allow the application and detain the suspect for 14 days pending investigations," Nyaga said.

The case will be mentioned on April 23.

Edited by Peter Obuya