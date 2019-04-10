Two more pull out of Wajir West mini poll, back Jubilee

Two more candidates have stepped down in favour of Jubilee candidate Ahmed Kolosh.

The two are Labour Party of Kenya's Ali Noor Abdi and Agano Party's Abbas Nunow.

Jubilee leaders have dismissed Tuju's earlier statement that Elmi stepped down as ODM candidate for the polls because of inter-party negotiations.

In a joint statement, the Wajir leaders led by Governor Mohamed Abdi said Elmi's withdrawal from the race was as a result of clan negotiations and not party deals.

"Today two candidates have agreed to step down in favour of the Jubilee candidate," read the statement.

They said for the past one week, the Degodia community leaders made up of political, business and elders had held consultations on the issue of Wajir West by-election.

"After thorough negotiations, the statement said, one candidate Prof Mohamed Yusuf Elmi, who was vying in ODM Party agreed to step down in favour of Jubilee Party Candidate," they said in a statement.

The leaders also said the two candidates stepped down after meeting the Deputy President.

"We as leaders from the region do not condone deceit and/or conmanship," they said.