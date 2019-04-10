No rains expected until mid-month – Weatherman

More reason for worry. Most parts of the country will remain sunny and dry through the middle of the month, the seven-day forecast shows.

There's no promise of long rains yet.

The Meteorological department says only a few places will receive scattered rains up to Friday, followed by long sunny spells

The harsh weather is worrying both farmers and policymakers because April is the peak period for the long rains.\

The season usually ends in May when the cold and dry spell takes over.

Yesterday, head of the Meteorological department Stella Aura said day temperatures increased in some places last week, and declined in others.

"Daytime (maximum) temperatures increased over some stations including Marsabit, Kitale and Kabarak and decreased over others including Wilson Airport, Thika and Mombasa," she said.

Night temperatures generally increased countrywide.

In the latest forecast, only counties around Lake Victoria and the Rift Valley highlands are assured of some rains until April 15.

These are the counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

"They are likely to experience sunny intervals in the morning and afternoon/night showers and thunderstorms over few places throughout the forecast period," Aura said.

The Central Kenya Highlands including Nairobi, Embu, Nyeri and Meru will be sunny but some places may have light evening showers until Friday.

"The rest of the afternoons are expected to be sunny and the nights partly cloudy," Aura said.

Mombasa and the rest of Coast will remain sunny throughout the period but some places might have light showers until Thursday.

Last week, the department released a month-long forecast showing most of the country will receive depressed rains in April.

“The late onset of the seasonal rains will negatively impact agricultural activities. The distribution, both in time and space, is, however, likely to be poor,” Aura said.

The weatherman blamed continued dry weather on the tropical cyclones in the Indian Ocean.

Deputy director of meteorological services Samuel Mwangi told the Star that the effects of the cyclones were wearing off and Kenyans should expect rains.

"Currently, the rains are quite scattered. But we are receiving reports of new areas receiving rains. Going forward, we expect more widely distributed rains. You should be able to wake up every morning and find that rain had fallen the previous night,” he said.

(Edited by Victoria Graham)