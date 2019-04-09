Tribunal to probe Justice Ojwang takes office

The seven-member tribunal appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to probe the conduct of Justice Jackton Ojwang was sworn in yesterday. Chief Justice David Maraga presided over the ceremony.

The tribunal led by Justice Alnashir Visram was appointed to look into the suitability of Justice Ojwang after he declined to appear before the Judicial Service Commission, which recommended the formation of a tribunal to investigate him.

The JSC ruled that in one of the complaints against the judge, there were sufficient grounds to warrant further investigations.

Justice Ojwang is facing allegations of involvement in a miscellaneous application between Awendo Town Council and the petitioners who claimed that despite being conflicted and being closely associated with the county government of Migori and the Governor Okoth Obado, he did not recuse himself from the case.

Justice Ojwang is suspended from duty until the tribunal hears and determines his case. He is being probed on allegations of gross misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

Those who took the oath of office include Judge Visram, retired Justice Festus Azangalala, Lucy Kambuni, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Amina Abdalla and Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri.

Lawyer Paul Nyamodi, who was appointed alongside Stella Kanyi as assisting counsels, was also sworn in.

Kanyi did not take oath as she is out of the country on official duty and will be sworn in once she gets back.

Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili were also sworn in as the joint secretaries to the tribunal.

Judge Visram said they will endeavour to discharge their mandate in accordance with the law and without prejudice.

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki urged the tribunal to uphold the rule of law while discharging their mandate.