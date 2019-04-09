WAS ABOUT TO GRADUATE

Sixth-year Moi varsity student hacked to death

In Summary

Was waylaid by a panga-wielding man outside MTRH as she returned to her hostel 

Attacker beaten by boda boda operators 

Moi University VC Isaac Kosgey addresses students after their colleague was killed outside MTRH on Tuesday
COOLING TEMPERS: Moi University VC Isaac Kosgey addresses students after their colleague was killed outside MTRH on Tuesday
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

A sixth-year medical student was attacked and killed on Tuesday outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Ivy Wangechi was waylaid by a panga-wielding man as she was returning to her hostel after working in the wards.

The man was beaten by boda boda operators and is admitted at the hospital. Wangechi was about to graduate.

The attacker is said to be an employee of a betting firm in Nairobi

Medical students held a peaceful protest at the college near the hospital. Student leader Michael Maina said they will fight for justice for Wangechi.

Police were deployed at the college as students protested against poor accommodation, which they said has exposed them to security risks.

Moi University vice chancellor Isaac Kosgey confirmed the student had died and said they are working with the police to establish what happened.

He said Wagechi's family had been informed and urged students to be calm.

Kosgey said the university is addressing the problem of accommodation and security at the college.

Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya

by MATHEWS NDANYI
09 April 2019 - 13:23

