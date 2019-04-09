COURT DECLINES TO BLOCK PROSECUTION

Pastor Ng'ang'a faces trial over Sh3.6m fraud

Famous pastor suffers setback after court says trial over alleged fraud can begin

• Evangelist arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Sh3.6 million

• Court says he failed to show how his fundamental rights were violated or how he would not get a fair trial 

BLOW: Apostle James Main a Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism church at a Milimani court
Neno evangelism Pastor James Ng'ang'a suffered a setback yesterday after the High Court declined to stop his prosecution over alleged Sh3.6m fraud.

Justice James Makau said the apostle has failed to demonstrate how his fundamental rights are being violated and failed to prove how the trial court will not grant him a fair hearing.

Ng'ang'a, who was later arraigned at the Magistrates Court, was released on cash bail of Sh5 million.

He has recently been accused of threatening a journalist over unfavourable coverage. Several years ago he was allegedly involved in a fatal accident. He was acquitted along with police for lack of evidence.

 

The evangelist was arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.

"He had agreed to pay but he has been delaying  to honour that agreement. So we decided to process him and take him to court," Central police commander Stanley Atavachi said.

Two weeks ago, Ng'ang'a was arrested and charged with threatening to kill journalist Linus Kaikai

by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
09 April 2019 - 13:04

