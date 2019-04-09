Pastor Ng'ang'a faces trial over Sh3.6m fraud

• Evangelist arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Sh3.6 million
• Court says he failed to show how his fundamental rights were violated or how he would not get a fair trial
Neno evangelism Pastor James Ng'ang'a suffered a setback yesterday after the High Court declined to stop his prosecution over alleged Sh3.6m fraud.
Justice James Makau said the apostle has failed to demonstrate how his fundamental rights are being violated and failed to prove how the trial court will not grant him a fair hearing.
Ng'ang'a, who was later arraigned at the Magistrates Court, was released on cash bail of Sh5 million.
He has recently been accused of threatening a journalist over unfavourable coverage. Several years ago he was allegedly involved in a fatal accident. He was acquitted along with police for lack of evidence.
The evangelist was arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman Sh3.6 million.
"He had agreed to pay but he has been delaying to honour that agreement. So we decided to process him and take him to court," Central police commander Stanley Atavachi said.
Two weeks ago, Ng'ang'a was arrested and charged with threatening to kill journalist Linus Kaikai
