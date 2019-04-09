Pastor Ng'ang'a faces trial over Sh3.6m fraud

Neno evangelism Pastor James Ng'ang'a suffered a setback yesterday after the High Court declined to stop his prosecution over alleged Sh3.6m fraud.

Justice James Makau said the apostle has failed to demonstrate how his fundamental rights are being violated and failed to prove how the trial court will not grant him a fair hearing.

Ng'ang'a, who was later arraigned at the Magistrates Court, was released on cash bail of Sh5 million.

He has recently been accused of threatening a journalist over unfavourable coverage. Several years ago he was allegedly involved in a fatal accident. He was acquitted along with police for lack of evidence.