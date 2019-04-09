Kisumu to get judges to clear backlog

The Court of Appeal in Kisumu will receive judges to clear a backlog of pending cases.

Appellate court president William Ouko said the judges will be in the city for a week to decide appeals filed between 2014 to 2016.

“We expect them within Kisumu anytime before July. They will take one week to handle the cases from 2014 to 2016 then go back to Nairobi," he said.

Justice Ouko said this will be a continuous process and will be replicated in other parts of the country.

Currently, the appellate court in Kisumu hears appeals from 14 High Court stations.

Justice Ouko spoke in Kisumu on Monday after meeting the Appeal Court staff and advocates. He said judges of the court had cleared some of the cases, remaining with about 1,500 appeals and applications.

He said after clearing the backlog, appeals will be heard and concluded within six months to a year.

The new appeal judges to be sent Kisumu are James Odek, Patrick Kiage and Milton Makhandia.

Justice Ouko said the Court of Appeal has a shortage of judges. The court ought to have 30 judges but currently has only 19.

“We are getting 11 more judges and an advert has already been done. The interviews are scheduled to take place soon and this will see the backlogs within the courts reduced," he said.

He praised the judges of the court in Kisumu ( Erastus Githinji , Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohammed), saying they had done excellent work .