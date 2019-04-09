Corridors of Power

Employees of a vernacular radio station owned by a former MP in Western region are on the spot for bribery. The two notorious employees are allegedly on the payroll of an Asian tycoon, who owned a sugar mill, to counter those protesting corruption with impunity. Locals alleged the two, who are openly paid by the businessman, dismissed the problems they are facing following mass pollution by the factory. They said the employees who should be the mirror of society have turned their back on their plight and opted to champion for the interest of the company. The sugar miller is accused of discharging raw effluent into the river on which thousands of residents depend for domestic water. Adjacent schools for special needs children are also not spared of the daily water, noise and air pollution. Instead of highlighting these challenges, the employees, who have been spotted several times in the businessman's office, always invite their accomplice for a talk show to help them counter the residents' complaints.