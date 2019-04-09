Corridors of Power

• Is there a split in Cabinet over corruption? Sources whisper to Corridors that Industrialisation CS Peter Munya is secretly being fought by his colleagues
• A first-term MP from Nyanza is on the spot for intimidating chiefs. He wants the chiefs and their assistants to recognise him and salute him whenever he arrives for functions
Did a fiery legislator from Nyanza go under after his candidate failed to win the by-election on Friday? The surprise win by the little-known MDG party in an area, considered to be ODM zone, has sent shock waves through the Orange party. Party leaders are now pointing fingers at the outspoken MP, whom they accuse of underestimating the contest. The senior lawmaker who has been bragging of getting an automatic Orange ticket to run for governor had branded the contest as a test for his 2022 gubernatorial ambitions. The legislator who camped in the constituency for weeks drumming up support for the ODM candidate has not been seen in public since the embarrassing defeat. Word is going around that he is yet to believe the results that put his favourite candidate Chris Karan trailing the winner by more than 3,000 votes
A first-term MP from Nyanza is on the spot for intimidating chiefs. He wants the chiefs and their assistants to recognise him and salute him whenever he arrives for functions. The MP recently demanded explanations from the chiefs of why they did not stand up to salute him to recognise his presence at a funeral in his constituency. The politician, known for his arrogant ways and brokering deals, is facing corruption allegations over mismanagement of CDF. Residents are wondering why the MP was focussing on trivial egotistical issues that do not benefit them. They told off the lawmaker to deliver on his election pledges instead of intimidating local administrators.
Employees of a vernacular radio station owned by a former MP in Western region are on the spot for bribery. The two notorious employees are allegedly on the payroll of an Asian tycoon, who owned a sugar mill, to counter those protesting corruption with impunity. Locals alleged the two, who are openly paid by the businessman, dismissed the problems they are facing following mass pollution by the factory. They said the employees who should be the mirror of society have turned their back on their plight and opted to champion for the interest of the company. The sugar miller is accused of discharging raw effluent into the river on which thousands of residents depend for domestic water. Adjacent schools for special needs children are also not spared of the daily water, noise and air pollution. Instead of highlighting these challenges, the employees, who have been spotted several times in the businessman's office, always invite their accomplice for a talk show to help them counter the residents' complaints.
