500kg dry khat seized at JKIA

• Last week, police confiscated 12kg heroin concealed in two radio speakers, DCI said.
Police on Monday seized 500kg of dry khat packed in 52 bags concealed as tea packets during screening at JKIA, the DCI has said.
The consignment from various exporters reportedly was destined for the US and Austria.
Last week, police seized 12kg heroin concealed in containers of two radio speakers, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Tuesday.
#Heroin weighing approximately 12 kilograms, concealed in two radio speakers & declared as traditional baskets & sandals was last week confiscated by Detectives based at #JKIA. The consignment which was destined for Monrovia-Liberia, was delivered for export by a clearing agent. pic.twitter.com/6pjHe5X2Lq— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 9, 2019
In a tweet, the DCI said the consignment, declared as traditional baskets and sandals, was seized by detectives based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
It was destined for Monrovia-Liberia and had been delivered for export by a clearing agent.
In another tweet, the DCI said, "Last week, @DCI_Kenya Detectives based at #JKIA working jointly with other stakeholders seized Narcotic drugs (Heroin) concealed in boxes of Lip Gloss totalling to 48 pieces. The consignment was registered to be airlifted from #Nairobi to Port Harcourt in #Nigeria."
Detectives have so far arrested one suspect in connection with the seizure as investigations continue.
KRA had issued a Seizure Notice on the goods.
Last year, DCI detectives seized narcotics worth millions of shillings at JKIA
The narcotics, comprised of heroin and methamphetamine, were destined for New Zealand and China.
