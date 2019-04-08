What KOT wants from new sheriff in town

MUTYAMBAI NEW POLICE IG

Kenya's new Police IG Hillary Mutyambai promised after his swearing-in on Monday that he would respect human rights and weed out corrupt police.

Kenyans on Twitter, like the civil society groups yesterday, have a similar list of demands of the counter-terrorism and intelligence expert.

Boniface Mwangi urged Mutyambai to end extrajudicial killings and corruption.

Hezbon tweeted, “Things new IG one Hillary Mutyambai should radically address: corruption and bribes which rock our Traffic Police department, extrajudicial killings involving police, unlawful and unscrupulous use of police by our political elites, especially during elections, police and human rights.” 

Alekki posted, “The new IG in town. We hope Mr Hillary Mutyambai you will fight corrupt leader and men in uniform and save our country. Please join hands with [@DCI_Kenya @ODPP_KE @EACCKenya].”

David tweeted, “New dawn, same bad behaviour. I hope he will tackle corruption, especially on roads. Police mount illegal roadblocks to collect bribes from motorists, who they accuse of flouting traffic rule.” 

Some Twitter users brought up the dam scandals.

“I hope the New IG Hillary Mutyambai will order the arrest of Arror and Kimwarer dam thieves. The DCIO has chickened out. DP Ruto is not above the law,”  Josh tweeted.

Giravoya posted, “Hillary Mutyambai, the IG should team up with Kinoti and Haji in the war on corruption. The corrupt cannot hold this great nation under siege using their ill-gotten monies.”

