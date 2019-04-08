Tribunal sworn in to probe Justice Ojwang

The tribunal appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to investigate Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang has been sworn in at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The tribunal will probe Ojwang over his alleged misconduct.

The tribunal is chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram.

The members are Justice (Rtd) Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla.

The President appointed Paul Nyamodi (lead assisting counsel) and Stella Munyi (assisting counsel) for the tribunal.

In a special gazette notice on April 2, Uhuru said he created the tribunal following allegations contained in a petition by the Judicial Service Commission filed by Nelson Oduor Onyango and eight others presented to him.

“In the discharge of its functions, the Tribunal shall prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon to me expeditiously and exercise all the powers conferred upon it by law for the proper execution of its mandate,” Uhuru.

The JSC said there are sufficient grounds to warrant further investigation of the judge.