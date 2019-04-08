INTEGRITY TEST

Tribunal sworn in to probe Justice Ojwang

Headed by Justice Alnashir Visram

In Summary

• President appointed tribunal following allegations of misconduct against judge

•Judicial Service Commission said there are sufficient grounds to warrant investigation

Justice Jackton Ojwang
TRIBUNAL: Justice Jackton Ojwang
Image: FILE

The tribunal appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta  to investigate Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang has been sworn in at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The tribunal will probe Ojwang over his alleged misconduct.

The tribunal is chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram.

The members are Justice (Rtd) Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla.

The President appointed Paul Nyamodi (lead assisting counsel) and Stella Munyi (assisting counsel) for the tribunal.

In a special gazette notice on April 2, Uhuru said he created the tribunal following allegations contained in a petition by the Judicial Service Commission filed by Nelson Oduor Onyango and eight others presented to him.

“In the discharge of its functions, the Tribunal shall prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon to me expeditiously and exercise all the powers conferred upon it by law for the proper execution of its mandate,” Uhuru.

The JSC said there are sufficient grounds to warrant further investigation of the judge.

Uhuru suspends Justice Ojwang over gross misconduct, forms tribunal to probe him

The team to prepare and submit a report and its recommendations
News
1 week ago
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
08 April 2019 - 12:04

Most Popular

  1. Mueller report to be released within a week - Barr
    37m ago World

  2. Facebook, Google defend efforts to remove hate speech
    29m ago World

  3. Police launch probe into killing of Ivy Wangechi
    1h ago News

  4. My withdrawal has nothing to do with ODM
    2h ago News

  5. Ruto says Huduma Namba critical to state planning
    4h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES