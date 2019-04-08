Sonko’s 'golden shoes' outshine Good Deeds meeting

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko grabbed the spotlight on Saturday when he donned ‘golden shoes’ during the Good Deeds event at City Hall.

Known for flashy dressing, he also carried a gold-headed walking stick.

Some online users criticised him, claiming the footwear cost Sh16 million.

"Sonko was wearing Sh16m worth shoes while Kenyans are struggling to put meals on the table" @edudee254 tweeted.

@whozak said, “If you want to do some good today, take those shoes and throw them into the deepest ocean you can find.”

@farahm said, “LOL, the shoes and the matching cane too.”

Sonko was named the Good Deeds goodwill ambassador by Israel last year, which was attributed to the ongoing beautification in the city and his assistance to the needy.

During the event, Sonko directed Health executive Mohammed Dagane to ensure patients unable to settle medical bills at Mama Lucy and Mbagathi are released unconditionally.

The initial number was 50 and more were to be released.

Sonko directed Dagane and Finance executive Winfred Kathangu to devise ways of covering costs, initially estimated at Sh1 million.

His communications director, Elkana Jacob, told the Star on Saturday that the county chief had the list of all the detained patients and would ensure they are released.

"It's not a one-day process, but following the governor's order, all detained patients in city health facilities will be released," Jacob said.

