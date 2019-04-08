Politicians need sea change in thinking — analyst

Political analyst Lynn Wairimu has called upon political advisers and PAs of key politicians to change their work style if they mean well for the nation.

Wairimu says since Independence, politicians have been raising the same manifestos, indicating the problems the country is facing without getting things moving.

While speaking to the Star yesterday, Wairimu said the country and its leadership needs as better strategies.

“Political strategists and advisers have been frequently doing research and advising leaders on problems the country is facing. But they have no strategies on how to solve them. This is why we have poor leadership, corruption and misappropriation of funds,” she said.

She said the political class, in most cases, prefers giving strategies that will help their clients win the elections and at the same time assume leadership for their own business.

“Let's shun this kind of reasoning, the hunger problem has left many Kenyans dead, this is because it was pointed out very early but no strategy was given to address it, we need to work for the welfare of citizens now,” she said.

She urged women to be at the forefront of embracing the ICT sector so as not to be discriminated.

“Most employers look for women in the ICT sector. We need to look for ways of making sure that our women are also considered, not discriminated against. The Ministry of Gender should also find ways of educating them to go for tenders.”

Concerning the two-thirds gender rule, she advocated a 50-50 kind of leadership urging women leaders to help get durable solutions.