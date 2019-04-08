Lake counties want Sh90 billion dam

The Lake Basin Development Authority has urged the state to revive construction of a Sh90billion dam to improve development in five counties.

The LBDA says construction of Magwagwa multipurpose irrigation dam in Nyamira would enhance growth of Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori and Kisumu counties.

LBDA chairman Odoyo Owidi said the construction of the dam had stopped for more than six decades ago when it was planned.

He said the first feasibility study of the dam was done in 1956 but work was never done.

Three other feasibility studies were been done but the LBDA received a letter in 2017 with instructions to withdraw the project.

Owidi called the national government to look into the construction of the dam in the next financial years.

“The dam would help residents increase agricultural production. Feasibility studies revealed the dam would be viable, so I call on the state to prioritise construction,” Owidi said.

Construction of the dam will help residents get water for irrigation.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Nyahera Girls Secondary School in Kasipul Constituency on Saturday, Owidi said dam will also provide additional water for the Sondu Miriu Hydroelectric power project in Kisumu county.

“The dam will also solve the problem of clean water storage of the five counties and environs," Owidi added.

Osele urged Nyanza residents to turn up and register for Huduma Namba (National Integrated Identity Management System).

He said rumours that the programme aims to take DNA samples of residents are untrue.