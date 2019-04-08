DEAD IN APARTMENT

Kenyan man dies mysteriously in the US

In Summary

• Conrad Natse ,36, was found dead in his apartment on April 4

Conrad Mwoshi Natse/ COURTESY
Conrad Mwoshi Natse/ COURTESY

A Kenyan man has died mysteriously in his Brookline apartment in the United States.

Conrad Natse ,36, was found dead in his apartment on April 4 in Massachusetts.

His fiance said Natse was scheduled to be seating for his Certified Nursing Assistant exam but did not show up.

According to Diaspora messenger, a welfare check was done on him at his apartment, and he was found dead, lying flat on his bed.

Natse moved to the United States about two years ago, and lived in Waltham, MA prior to relocating to Brookline.

His body was taken to Boston Medical for a medical examination, and a report on the cause of his death is expected soon.

Natse is a son to Hesbon Natse and Jane Ijaya Makani of Kakamega county.

Mwakilishi media noted that a GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise funds to ship Natse’s body to Kenya for burial.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
08 April 2019 - 12:24

Most Popular

  1. Mueller report to be released within a week - Barr
    36m ago World

  2. Facebook, Google defend efforts to remove hate speech
    28m ago World

  3. Police launch probe into killing of Ivy Wangechi
    1h ago News

  4. My withdrawal has nothing to do with ODM
    2h ago News

  5. Ruto says Huduma Namba critical to state planning
    4h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES