Kenyan man dies mysteriously in the US

A Kenyan man has died mysteriously in his Brookline apartment in the United States.

Conrad Natse ,36, was found dead in his apartment on April 4 in Massachusetts.

His fiance said Natse was scheduled to be seating for his Certified Nursing Assistant exam but did not show up.

According to Diaspora messenger, a welfare check was done on him at his apartment, and he was found dead, lying flat on his bed.

Natse moved to the United States about two years ago, and lived in Waltham, MA prior to relocating to Brookline.

His body was taken to Boston Medical for a medical examination, and a report on the cause of his death is expected soon.

Natse is a son to Hesbon Natse and Jane Ijaya Makani of Kakamega county.

Mwakilishi media noted that a GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise funds to ship Natse’s body to Kenya for burial.