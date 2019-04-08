PARTY IS STRONG AND UNITED

By-election losses no big deal -Raila

Ugenya, Embakasi South by-election losses 'are just like a drop of water in the ocean – Raila

ODM chief Raila Odinga addresses media at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on Monday
SOME WIN, WON LOSE: ODM chief Raila Odinga addresses media at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on Monday
Image: COURTESY

ODM losses in Ugenya and Embakasi South are no big deal, Party leader Raila Odinga has said.

At a press conference on Monday, Raila dismissed claims of weaknesses and divisions in the party.

ODM party lost in the by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South constituencies. The margins were sizeable.

The contests had been painted as Raila Odinga vs Deputy President William Ruto.

"Elections are won or lost. The fact that somebody has lost is not a big deal or an issue... in Embakasi it was Nasa vs Nasa...why is the media making a big issue about it?" he asked.

Raila further rubbished claims there are wrangles within the party that hurt campaigning.

He said his party is united and there are no divisions.

“The two by-elections are just like a drop of water in the ocean. ODM remains a very strong and united party," he said.

David Ochieng of the Movement for Democracy and Growth won with 18,730 votes in the Friday by-election in Ugenya, defeating ODM's Chris Karan who got 14,507 votes.

Wiper candidate Julius Mawathe retained his Embakasi South seat, garnering 21,628 votes against ODM Irshad Sumra's 7,988.

Raila met with Kalenjin elders from Rift Valley, who aired grievances including problems with tea farming, sugarcane and maize.

“We are in solidarity with them to see urgent solutions to issues affecting the people of Rift Valley," Raila said.

The ODM leader also said that they discussed corruption and the Building Bridges Initiative.

Elders in the meeting included ODM Nominated MP Wilson Sossion and Kanu secretary general Nick Salat.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
08 April 2019 - 15:47

