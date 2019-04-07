50 Nairobi patients released over medical bills

At least 50 patients were released yesterday from two health facilities following Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's order to release all patients detained over unpaid medical bills.

Sonko said the unconditional release from Mama Lucy and Mbagathi hospitals marked Good Deeds Day celebrated at City Hall.

Sonko said the bills amounting to about Sh1 million would be settled by his administration.

He directed the Health executive Mohammed Dagane to ensure all the patients who are unable to settle their medical bills are released unconditionally.

“As a good gesture, I am directing my CECs of Health and Finance to cover the costs of patients held at medical facilities due to lack of fees. I am ordering the immediate and unconditional discharge of patients at Mbagathi and at Mama Lucy Hospitals," Sonko said.

“We will fully implement the directive by the Governor and so far we have released about 50 patients from Mbagathi and Mama Lucy hospitals unconditionally. They have joined their families and the process is still ongoing,” Dagane said.

In addition, Sonko further directed Dagane and His CeC for Finance Winfred Kathangu to devise ways of covering the costs of patients who will be released due to lack of fees.