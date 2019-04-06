Turkana MCAs dismiss claims of Lappset land acquisition

Turkana MCAs have dismissed rumours that they struck a deal with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining over compulsory land acquisition.

Kainuk/Lombokat Ward Rep David Erukudi and other MCAs said the rumours claimed they met ministry officials and agreed on compulsory land acquisition along Lokichar Oil basin and the LAPPSET project corridor.

"It's true we held a meeting, some mischievous characters who misconceived the purpose of the meeting engaged in a smear campaign to taint the good names of the MCAs. The alleged intention to discuss the matters to do the acquisition of land are baseless, unfounded, misconceived and are merely an attempt by the person with political ambition to gain undeserved mileage," Erukudi said.

He told residents there was no attempt or any deal with the ministry of petroleum over land acquisition.

"We wish to assure you that the real meeting will involve all the residents of the areas to be affected. The issues of compensation are still on the table and as your leaders we can assure you that not even an inch of our land will be lost under our watch," Erukudi said.

Joseph Epuu, MCA of Letea ward, said: "The 500-metre width is subject discussion with leaders and residents of Turkana. If locals will consider that the width is too much they will reduce to the substantial metres that locals will appropriate for the project."

Epuu added: "We are here to confirm that no land has been taken by anybody and the training has nothing to do with land acquisition. Training was was purely on sensitisation about the process and nothing like compulsory land acquisition."

Turkana South nominated MCA Alice Nakawa accused Turkana MPs of using youth to drive their hidden agendas on claims of forcefully land acquisition over LAPSSET project along Lokichar Oil basin.

"We have done our intelligence report and we now know who is funding youths with at sh100 to tarnish the names of MCAs on social media for their selfish interests. We shall deal with them according to the Law. " She said.