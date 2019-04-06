Joho wins as Balala off the hook

Mombasa Transport executive Tawfiq Balala is finally off the hook after he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the committee investigating him over incompetence.

The all-clear was a victory for Governor Hassan Joho who didn't want MCAs to bother his executives with testifying before assembly committees. The contest turned into a battle between Joho and MCAs who said they were not a rubber stamp.

This may mark the end of gruesome sessions and tension between the county assembly and executive, which has lasted some weeks as an impeachment threat hung over the executive’s head.

The Star reported early this week of a truce that had been brokered by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Nairobi counterpart Mike Sonko, which has seen the situation return to normalcy.

Led by chairman Fadhili Mwalimu Makarani, members Athman Rama Mwamwiri, Milka Moraa Ngare, Ali Omar Shariff, Faith Boniface Mwende said most of the allegations levelled against Balala were unsubstantiated.

The committee, comprised of MCAs, was appointed on March 26 after a motion by Jomvu Kuu MCA Salim Shebe was supported by over two-thirds of the assembly. They voted forBalala’s impeachment on March 19.

Makarani said, “The select committee, having investigated allegations of incompetence and gross violation of the Constitution and other laws and received submissions from witnesses and Balala himself, has considered the evidence adduced and the proofs thereof.