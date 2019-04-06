Hustler Nation has spoken: Ruto scoffs at Raila party

After vigorous campaigns for the Embakasi South and Ugenya MP by-elections, the winners emerged and ODM's candidates did not win any seat.

This has given Deputy President William Ruto an opportunity to gloat and send a somewhat cryptic message to his arch-enemy and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate the winners - MDG's David Ochieng and Wiper's Julius Mawathe for their wins and did not waste an opportunity to let his rivals know that ODM's failure in the ballot was somewhat of a statement that the party may not be as popular as it thought.

Ruto said, "Congratulations Ochieng (Ugenya) & Mawathe (Embakasi) for your God given victory. Jameni wacheni MUNGU aitwe MUNGU (Let God be called God). The hustler nation has spoken, the people have decided. GLORY TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD."

Mawathe garnered 21,628 votes against ODM Irshad Sumra's 7,988.

In Ugenya, David Ochieng carried the day, giving a blow to ODM's Chris Karan who had hoped to win back the seat he lost when his election was nullified.

Ochieng garnered 18,730 votes against Karan's 14,507.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna expressed disappointment that the party's candidate lost.

"We had a tough day at the ballot. The entire ODM party team put in their best effort but we have come up short in both Ugenya and Embakasi South," he said.

"I thank all those who turned out to stand with our candidates and our party. We do not take for granted that you remain loyal soldiers of the movement. We promise supporters to do better as always."

Sifuna congratulated Ochieng and Mawathe for their victory.