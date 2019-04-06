Huduma Namba: What you need to be registered

As the Huduma Namba registration drive enters its sixth day today, do you really know the salient details about the exercise and what you need to get listed?

For adults, it's mandatory to have your physical ID and know the numbers of the other documents.

If an adult doesn't have the original ID, they can use their passport.

For those under 18, it's mandatory to have the birth certificate for registration to take place.

It's also important to have the KRA PIN.

For the elderly who may not have it, every station has a help desk to help them sign up.

A spot check by the Star at the DO’s office in Westlands found the process ongoing with members of the public slowly but consistently trickling in.

Registration clerks told the Star that the physical documents, not just the numbers and details are important because “they have to be pictured and uploaded into the system.”

The clerks, who declined to be named, however, decried the slow pace of the process blaming it on the NIIMS kits which they say hang frequently. The exercise is done in all administrative offices such as County Commissioner’s and their deputies, chiefs, sub-chiefs offices countrywide.

Assistant chiefs have distributed the clerks in strategic market centres in their areas. Once at the centre, one is given the registration form and a cue number.

However, Interior CS said a new website for the process has been launched to enable Kenyans to download the registration form so that they fill at convenience and take to the registration centres.

“To simplify & expedite the registration process, please download the form from https://www.hudumanamba.go.ke/ , fill it in at your convenience, and then present it to our registration assistants,” he said.