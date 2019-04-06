Family alleges beating cover-up by KWS

A private school bus driver has been hospitalised after he was allegedly beaten by a Kenya Wildlife Service officer and four other men.

The family alleges a cover-up. The motive of the beating is unclear.

Driver Tawane Harar Hilowle, with Umul Kheir, allegedly was beaten by the officer and other men when he dropped off a student in Garissa’s Bula Gesto area.

The family said police know the culprits and the KWS officer.

According to the report made at Garissa police station, the driver was assaulted by four people well known to the victim. in accompany with KWS officer.

Ahmed Siyad, a relative of the driver, said it started when a student tripped and fell while alighting.

While the driver was trying to help her, the man 'came from nowhere' and started beating the driver until he was unconscious.

“He was hitting him while he was still lying unconscious. We tried to plead with him to no avail," Siyad said yesterday.

He was admitted at Garissa Referral Hospital and sustained chest injuries and internal bleeding.

Relatives said that when he was taken to the hospital he was profusely bleeding from the mouth and did not speak for three days.

Acting Garissa OCPD Peter Omondi said police are yet to conclude their investigation and denied there is a plot to cover up the attack or protect the KWS officer.

“The matter is still under probe. We will soon complete investigation because we await the medical report to inform our decision to charge the alleged assailant,” he said yesterday.