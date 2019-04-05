Kenya Power to shutdown prepaid system for 24hrs

Kenya Power prepaid system will be temporarily shut down from April 9 at 11pm to April 10 at 6pm.

In a notice on Friday, KPLC said the shutdown will enable migration of data to a new hardware for improved service delivery.

"During this period our customers will not be able to purchase electricity tokens in our banking halls, prepaid pay bill number and via all other prepaid vending channels,' it noted.

KPLC urged their customers to purchase tokens early to avoid inconveniences from the shutdown.

Two months ago,Kenyans expressed their frustration over the delays in getting prepaid tokens from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

Some of the customers questioned why the company took so long to address the issue.