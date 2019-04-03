Four killed, three injured in Narok road accident

• Two men died on the spot two others died while undergoing treatment at Narok County Referral Hospital.
• The driver of the vehicle and two others are receiving treatment at the facility.
Four people have died while three others sustained injuries in a grisly road accident in Narok county on Wednesday.
The accident occurred along the newly built Narok-Sekenani road near Ngoswuani trading centre, Narok West Sub County, about 30 kilometres from Narok town.
Narok County Police Commander Yunis Adan said two men died on the spot while a middle-aged man and four-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment at Narok County Referral Hospital.
The driver of Toyota Wish lost control rolled several times before landing into a ditch. We suspected that the driver might have been speeding at the time of the accident because the impact was too big for a tyre burstNarok County Police Commander Yunis Adan
He added that the driver of the vehicle and two other people - a man and a woman- are receiving treatment at Narok County Referral hospital.
Sources at the hospital say the patients were in stable conditions and have head and limb injuries.
The car was heading to Narok town from Sekenani Gate of the world-famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve before the accident happened.
The bodies were taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examinations.
The vehicle was towed to Narok Police station.
While describing the accident as unfortunate, the police boss urged the road users to observe the traffic rules saying that many lives have been lost through road carnage
Adan called on road users to develop a culture where respect takes precedence on our roads.
“As a country, we need to develop a national road culture where those flouting traffic rules are condemned by all of us,” he said.
