Four killed, three injured in Narok road accident

He added that the driver of the vehicle and two other people - a man and a woman- are receiving treatment at Narok County Referral hospital.

Sources at the hospital say the patients were in stable conditions and have head and limb injuries.

The car was heading to Narok town from Sekenani Gate of the world-famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve before the accident happened.

The bodies were taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examinations.

The vehicle was towed to Narok Police station.

While describing the accident as unfortunate, the police boss urged the road users to observe the traffic rules saying that many lives have been lost through road carnage

Adan called on road users to develop a culture where respect takes precedence on our roads.

“As a country, we need to develop a national road culture where those flouting traffic rules are condemned by all of us,” he said.