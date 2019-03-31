Sonko reshuffles Cabinet, again

• CEC nominees Kathangu, Kahiga and Mulwa still waiting to be sworn in
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made fresh changes in his cabinet - even before the swearing in of three executives approved by the county assembly.
Winfred Kathangu (Education), Pauline Kahiga (Devolution) and Lucia Mulwa (Education) are still waiting to be sworn in their respective dockets
The committee on Appointments vetted them on March 11 and they were approved by the assembly on March 19.
Sonko named Allan Igambi, currently Trade executive, as acting Transport CEC. The docket was previously headed by Mohammed Dagane.
Dagane is now in charge of Health, a docket headed by Lands CEC Charles Kerich in acting capacity since last September.
"It is not a reshuffle as such but re-alignment of duties so that services can be delivered effectively. Only two CECS have been given new duties," the governor's communication director Elkana Jacob told the Star yesterday.
He said Sonko is waiting for the assembly's report on vetting so as to swear in the CECs.
"Once the report gets to the governor, the accepted CECS will be sworn in and he will then announce his whole cabinet," Elkana said.
Sonko's loyalist Dagane has been the only CEC who has served in one docket since the CECs were sworn in November last year.
Larry Wambua has been retained as the CEC for Water and Agriculture while Newton Munene continues to head the ICT docket.
At the beginning of the year, the city county had only five substantive CECs: Kerich ( Lands), Dagane ( Health), Munene (ICT), Allan Igambi (Trade) and Larry Wambua ( Water and Agriculture).
Janet Ouko resigned as the CEC for Education in January. Environment remained vacant as Wambua was shifted to head the Water and Agriculture docket.
The Health and Devolution slots have been vacant since the suspension of Hitan Majevda in August and Vesca Kangogo in September. The Finance post is unoccupied after Igambi was shifted to Trade.
The County Secretary position is yet to be filled since the suspension of Peter Kariuki in September.
Sources told the Star Sonko has already appointed a new CEC for Finance whom he is yet to name publicly.
Chief Officers swap
Chief Officers were not left out in the uprupt reshuffle.
Washington Makodingo, chief officer for Agriculture, has been moved to Health, replacing Mohammed Salah who is now in Urban and Housing.
Fredrick Karanja, the longest serving chief officer for Public Works, has been moved to Agriculture.
Those who have kept their positions are David Makori (Environment) , Justus Kathenge (Planning), Stephen Mwangi (Lands), Fredrick Nzioki ( Trade) , Halkano Waqo ( ICT) Mohammed Abdi (Water), Leboo Morintat (Public Service) and Anne Mwenda (Fire and Disaster Management).
The Transport docket is still vacant after Richard Kavemba died on November 14 last year.
Finance – the jinxed docket
The county’s Finance department has had its share of reshuffles since Sonko's cabinet took shape.
In a span of one year, the docket has had four CECs.
The county Budget and Appropriation committee has complained that the numerous changes have a negative impact on performance.
When the reshuffles are done it takes time for one to adjust and get familiar with the docket. It might even take three months and when they settle we hear another reshuffle.Robert Mbatia, County Assembly Budget and Appropriation committee chairman
Kayole South MCA Fredrick Okeyo said the many people coming in and going out of the department might be reflected on errors made on documents.
Minority Whip Imwatok had last year raised concerns on the numerous reshuffles with officers appearing before committees with only redeployment letters.
Vesca Kangogo served as the first CEC for Finance in November.
When Sonko made his first reshuffle on February 26, Kangogo was replaced by Danvas Makori.
In April 2018, Newton Munene was vetted for the CEC position but was never sworn in.
During this period, Charles Kerich was in acting position.
From July till early this month, Allan Igambi has been serving in the docket.
If Kathangu is sworn in, she will become the fifth CEC for Finance.
