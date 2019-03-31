Sonko reshuffles Cabinet, again

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made fresh changes in his cabinet - even before the swearing in of three executives approved by the county assembly.

Winfred Kathangu (Education), Pauline Kahiga (Devolution) and Lucia Mulwa (Education) are still waiting to be sworn in their respective dockets

The committee on Appointments vetted them on March 11 and they were approved by the assembly on March 19.

Sonko named Allan Igambi, currently Trade executive, as acting Transport CEC. The docket was previously headed by Mohammed Dagane.

Dagane is now in charge of Health, a docket headed by Lands CEC Charles Kerich in acting capacity since last September.

"It is not a reshuffle as such but re-alignment of duties so that services can be delivered effectively. Only two CECS have been given new duties," the governor's communication director Elkana Jacob told the Star yesterday.