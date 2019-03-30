Sonko wants new supplier for drugs in Nairobi hospitals

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday directed county health officers and the executive to look for an alternative medical supplier.

He questioned the Sh309 million debt the Kenya Medical Supply Authority (Kemsa) said Nairobi county owes it.

Sonko was speaking during the launch of the First Human Milk Bank at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Sonko said the Director of Criminal Investigations is investigating a case in which Kemsa claimed to have supplied medicine worth Sh309 million to the county. The governor said the medicine claimed to have been supplied did not reach hospitals and the county cannot pay for it.

In 2017, Kemsa stopped supplying medicine to Nairobi hospitals over a Sh285 million debt, a move which forced patients to buy drugs and other medical supplies from private hospitals and chemists.