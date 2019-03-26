[PHOTOS] US Ambassador McCarter meets Ruto in Karen

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi.

Ruto said Kenya and the US are committed to bolster trade ties and explore new opportunities to advance commerce, which will be mutually beneficial.

The DP said this is in line with Washington's desire to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, renewable energy, health and our push to actualise Jubilee Government's Big Four Agenda.

Two weeks ago, McCarter presented his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyatta at State House where he said he was ready to take up his new role as ambassador.