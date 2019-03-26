DIPLOMATIC TIES

[PHOTOS] US Ambassador McCarter meets Ruto in Karen

In Summary

• Ruto said Kenya and the US are committed to bolster trade ties and explore new opportunities to advance commerce, which will be mutually beneficial.

• DP said this is in line with Washington's desire to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, renewable energy, health.

Deputy President William Ruto chats with US Ambassador Kyle McCarter who had paid him a courtesy call at his Karen office, Nairobi on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Deputy President William Ruto chats with US Ambassador Kyle McCarter who had paid him a courtesy call at his Karen office, Nairobi on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Image: DPPS

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi.

Ruto said Kenya and the US are committed to bolster trade ties and explore new opportunities to advance commerce, which will be mutually beneficial.

The DP said this is in line with Washington's desire to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, renewable energy, health and our push to actualise  Jubilee Government's Big Four Agenda.

Two weeks ago, McCarter presented his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyatta at State House where he said he was ready to take up his new role as ambassador.

 

“Officially in place and ready to work side by side. Tutafanya kazi pamoja,” he said.

McCarter vowed to do everything within his power to help prevent Kenya from being used as a terrorist gateway by enhancing the two countries’ strategic alliance to defeat terrorist threats.

“National security is extremely important to both our countries. As Ambassador, I will use my experience to help advance the many development programmes and policy initiatives in our long-standing US-Kenya partnership towards self-reliance,” the US envoy added.

Carter took over from Robert Godec who served for more than six years as the US envoy to Kenya.

[VIDEO] Tutafanya kazi pamoja, US Ambassador McCarter says after meeting Uhuru

Envoys from Botswana, Chile, Ethiopia, Korea and Iceland presented their credentials.
News
4 weeks ago
by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
26 March 2019 - 11:06

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Ruto says Huduma Namba critical to state planning
    1h ago News

  2. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    2h ago Eastern

  3. Rwandans in Kenya mark 25 years after genocide
    3h ago News

  4. ODM withdraws from Wajir West by-election
    4h ago News

  5. Busia eyes improved revenue collection
    in 4h News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES