[PHOTOS] US Ambassador McCarter meets Ruto in Karen

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi.
Ruto said Kenya and the US are committed to bolster trade ties and explore new opportunities to advance commerce, which will be mutually beneficial.
The DP said this is in line with Washington's desire to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, renewable energy, health and our push to actualise Jubilee Government's Big Four Agenda.
Two weeks ago, McCarter presented his credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyatta at State House where he said he was ready to take up his new role as ambassador.
“Officially in place and ready to work side by side. Tutafanya kazi pamoja,” he said.
McCarter vowed to do everything within his power to help prevent Kenya from being used as a terrorist gateway by enhancing the two countries’ strategic alliance to defeat terrorist threats.
“National security is extremely important to both our countries. As Ambassador, I will use my experience to help advance the many development programmes and policy initiatives in our long-standing US-Kenya partnership towards self-reliance,” the US envoy added.
Carter took over from Robert Godec who served for more than six years as the US envoy to Kenya.
