Lifestyle audits for top sacco managers

Top managers of cooperative societies must undergo lifestyle audits to spot and deter corruption, EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said on Monday.

He spoke during the signing of an MoU between the anti-corruption agency and the cooperative sector to help audit staff, scrutinise their wealth and recover unclaimed and unexplained assets.

These audits involve lie-detector tests as part of an array of strategies, including declaring all assets belonging to family members.

“The MoU will ensure law enforcement is realised through lifestyle audits, integrity testing, supporting the prosecution of cases on corruption and economic crimes, reviewing and strengthening the legal framework, exchanging information and disclosure,” Mbarak said.

It was signed between the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the commissioner of cooperatives.

Mbarak said saccos must be honest with their members.