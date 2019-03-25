Lifestyle audits for top sacco managers

•EACC signs MoU with Cooperatives sector to prevent and combat corruption
• Deal to identify and address systemic weaknesses and loopholes in operations and services.
Top managers of cooperative societies must undergo lifestyle audits to spot and deter corruption, EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said on Monday.
He spoke during the signing of an MoU between the anti-corruption agency and the cooperative sector to help audit staff, scrutinise their wealth and recover unclaimed and unexplained assets.
These audits involve lie-detector tests as part of an array of strategies, including declaring all assets belonging to family members.
“The MoU will ensure law enforcement is realised through lifestyle audits, integrity testing, supporting the prosecution of cases on corruption and economic crimes, reviewing and strengthening the legal framework, exchanging information and disclosure,” Mbarak said.
It was signed between the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the commissioner of cooperatives.
Mbarak said saccos must be honest with their members.
He said the deal will help cooperatives conduct lifestyle audit of top managers at an early stage so changes in wealth can be detected. The ethics boss also the deal will help recover unclaimed assets.
Mbarak said corruption and unethical conduct undermine cooperatives, leading to poor morale in discharging services and causing loss of funds. This hurts the economy, he said.
EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala said millions have been lost in the cooperatives for a long time due to corruption.
He said the government is spending billions due to lack of trust by its citizens. He called upon the co-operatives to change the perspective of Kenyans by utilising their savings well.
Commissioner for Cooperatives Mary Mungai said the deal will change the cooperative brand image and improve governance. She said the move will establish preventive measures in the organisations, thus reducing or preventing corruption and loss of funds.
Last week, the EACC recovered stolen public property worth Sh780 million in Nakuru and Bomet counties. The commission returned the recovered assets to the governors and promised to recover more grabbed public lands.
