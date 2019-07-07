Close

[PHOTOS] Kariobangi Sharks maul Everton

In Summary

Kariobangi Sharks beat Everton

07 July 2019 - 21:28

Brian Bwire’s penalty saving heroics helped Kariobangi Sharks record a historic 4-3 win over a visiting Everton yesterday at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

The national U-23 shot-stopper saved two post-match penalties and scored the decisive one as Sharks mauled the Toffees to enrich their fast-growing profile.

Sharks, who are the second Kenyan team to face Everton after Gor Mahia, won the rights after clinching the SportPesa Cup held in Tanzania early this year where they beat Bandari 1-0 in the finals.

