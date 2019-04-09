Health CS Kariuki announces key changes at the ministry

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has made key changes at Afya House, the first since she took office.

She noted the changes will fulfil requirements of the Health Act 2017.

"I have made the necessary changes in the Ministry of Health's organogram including establishment of the prescribed directorates and supportive bodies," Kariuki said on her Twitter page.

Director of medical services Dr Jackson Kioko will double as the acting CEO of Kenya Health Oversight Authority.

The authority, conceived under the Health Act, will oversee healthcare professionals and regulatory bodies, including complaint resolution and the professional conduct of health staff.

Dr Anna Wamae will act as head of the Kenya Human Resource Advisory Council, which will work with counties to manage health workers.

Substantive CEOs of both bodies will be recruited competitively by the Public Service Commission.

Most of the officers were appointed in acting capacity because nurses and clinical officer are in court challenging sections of the Health Act that reserve senior jobs to doctors only.

The CS also appointed Dr Wekesa Masasabi acting director general of health.

A substantive director will be hired by the PSC and vetted by Parliament.

The DG will take over most functions of the director of medical services. He will be the being the technical advisor to the Health CS, supervise the directorates within the ministry and advise the two levels of government on matters of national security on public health.

Dr Patrick Amoth will head the department of public health while Dr Benson Kariuki will head the department of curative and rehabilitative health services.

Dr Pacifica Onyancha will head preventive and promotive department while Dr Simion Kipchirchir will head the department of standards and quality assurance.

Dr Charles Mutinda will head research and monitoring and evaluation, and Osman Warfa will head department of health sector coordination and intergovernmental affairs.